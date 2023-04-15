WATERLOO — Sam Kreassig has been named the associate director of human resources at Waterloo Community Schools, pending approval by the Board of Education.

Kreassig is currently the assistant principal at Hoover Middle School. In his new position, he will report to Anthony Spurgetis, chief officer of human resources and equity.

"I am incredibly excited to serve our students and staff in a new capacity and continue to build relationships across the district and community,” Kreassig said in a news release. “I'm ready to use the experiences I have gained in the classroom and as an assistant principal to continue to develop the systems and resources for our staff in providing a great educational experience for students. Waterloo Schools is an amazing place to work and learn, and I'm excited to continue to serve our community.”

Kreassig graduated in 2007 from the University of Northern Iowa with his bachelor’s degree in music education, followed by his graduate degree in educational administration from Viterbo University in 2018.

"This new role within our department is critical to modernizing and improving the effectiveness of our HR service delivery. Sam has a tremendous skill set that will be an asset to us and the entire district," said Spurgetis.

