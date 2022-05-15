Waterloo Schools' administrator to retire after 32-year career

WATERLOO — After 32 years serving Waterloo Community Schools in several roles throughout her tenure, Executive Director of Student and At-Risk Services Marla Padget has announced her retirement.

“I have been honored to spend my career serving the staff, students, families, and the broader community for the Waterloo Schools, but I’m also very excited to move on to the next chapter of my life and spend more time with my family – particularly my grandkids,” Padget said in a news release.

“As I transition into retirement, I want to especially thank my teams through the years and the support that they offered. I know that they will continue to help lead the work into the future.”

Padget, a Waterloo native, graduated from East High School where her father taught math. She began her career in education after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree. She returned to her alma mater and taught with her father for three years prior to his retirement.

Among the achievements in her early years was receiving the Gold Star Teacher award. She later earned a master’s degree in educational leadership at UNI. She was an assistant principal and athletic director at Central Middle School for four years, and served as principal until appointed principal at East High School.

She spent six years at East before taking on her current role.

“At the very heart of Ms. Padget’s service to Waterloo Schools is her amazing ability to build authentic and supportive relationships,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman said in the news release. “She’s not only a pillar in our Waterloo Schools, she’s an icon in the Waterloo community and, over the course of decades, she’s provided invaluable support and services to our students and their families in ways that are sometimes immeasurable. We wish her well-deserved rest and relaxation in her retirement.”

