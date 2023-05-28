WATERLOO — Two employee groups at Waterloo Community Schools will be receiving more money next school year.
The Board of Education last week approved an average salary increase of 3.24% for administrators and administrative support in the 2023-24 school year, both of which are non-unionized employees. There are roughly 45 administrators and 100 administrative support positions.
Those in the administrators group include the district’s central office administrators as well as principals and assistant principals. Administrative support positions include secretaries, food service managers, administrative assistants, behavior interventionists and language interpreters as well as other positions with titles like manager, specialist, coordinator and consultant.
The recommendation was approved 4-0 with two abstentions by Endya Johnson and Lyle Schmitt.
Board Treasurer Michael Coughlin said the issue has come up in the past. He said that the last time the district did its strategic planning, there was an effort to do evaluation-based salary increases but it included 100 measurements to score.
“All of your points are right, but a lot are coming from your own worlds which (Smith) is saying that’s usually not how school works,” Coughlin said. “It doesn’t fit everybody but it’s the best system that’s lasted for so long.”
He said other districts have implemented similar pay increases for next year, ranging from 3% to 4%.
The raises do not pertain to Smith’s salary. Board Secretary Pam Arndorfer said the board will hold his annual review sometime next month. A contract extension and salary level will be determined after the review.
Employees who are represented by bargaining groups are in the midst of contracts that were extended last year to continue through 2023-24. Those include the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749; the Waterloo Education Support Personnel; and the Waterloo Education Association.
For 2023-24, employees will receive a 35-cent hourly raise under the AFSCME contract, 50 cents per hour in the WESP contract, and $600 on the base for the WEA contract. Those are the same amounts that were negotiated for the fiscal year ending June 30.
Hydrogen has long been recognized as a possible alternative to fossil fuels because it has a high energy content and its combustion does not produce any greenhouse gases, just water. However, the difficulty of producing it has kept hydrogen from widespread use. This is changing with at least two major projects.
According to a recent article in the Gulfport, Mississippi, SunHerald newspaper, a facility will be built on 70,000 acres in the Gulfport region to generate electricity from wind and solar for the electrolysis of water to produce green hydrogen. The fuel will then be stored underground in nearby salt caverns until it is transported by pipeline, ship, or other means to where it is needed.
Another project in north Texas was described in a recent issue of Inside Climate News. It is expected to produce 200,000 kilograms of hydrogen per day, enough to satisfy 0.1 percent of U.S. diesel demand. A large wind and solar facility will generate the electricity needed to break water into oxygen and hydrogen.
There are still difficult problems that must be overcome, but hydrogen seems poised to change the energy landscape, especially for uses that are hard to electrify, like airplanes and long-haul trucks.
Theocracy: government by a person or persons claiming divine authority. i.e. Afghanistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Vatican City, to name a few. It seems here in the good old USA. We seem to have a handful of states promoting this type of government. What are they thinking? What happened to separation of church and state? Rendering to Caesar the things that are Caesar's and to God things that are God's?
Unless you have been living on Mars you should realize how destructive this form of government can be to those who are governed by it.
Ask any woman in Afghanistan, Iran etc. You can search the world, and you will find no better democracy than ours.
"The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves"
I was incensed to hear our president, while speaking at a college, say our biggest problem in America is white supremacy. The only ones who would fit that bill are the elites who are mad with money and power. Do people not know the way you destroy a country is to open its borders? Doesn't it seem it is being done on purpose? We have 7 million immigrants in the country illegally we know of, 1.6 million got-aways and 136 terrorists identified. It cost we the people $1.5 billion a year to support them, and that is only the beginning. They are being put in hotels, kicking out people who have booked rooms for weddings and kicking out vets who deserve to be taken care of. Saddest of all our crime is spiraling out of control, fentanyl has killed more than 100,000 (mainly young), sex trafficking and diseases we believe were eradicated. Legal immigration is great, but this is a travesty perpetuated by an out-of-control administration looking for more voters. There are many other important issues needing addressed, corrupt judges, bought-and-paid-for media, politicized DOJ and FBI, but few are willing to listen.
How about looking at some perspectives seen recently?
“How do you tell who is telling the truth? The ones trying to silence other people are the ones lying.” “Some of the most generous people have no money. Some of the wisest people have no education. Some of the kindest people were hurt the most.” “The Democrat Party is the world’s most successful hate group. It attracts poor people who hate rich people, black people who hate white people, gay people who hate straight people, feminists who hate men, and a lot of bratty college kids who hate their parents. However the real secret of the party’s success is that it attracts the support of journalists who hate Republicans and who therefore work tirelessly to convince the rest of us that we should vote for Democrats.” “The strongest men are not found in the gym. They are found on their knees in the presence of God.” “Remember when something goes wrong in the circus, they send in the clowns to distract the audience. Well something has gone wrong with this circus, and the clowns are everywhere.”
Trump and his supporters in attendance exhibited a new low at the New Hampshire town hall telecast by CNN last week. Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation by a New York district judge and jury of his peers, per the requirements of the U.S. Constitution. Trump lied to millions of Americans stating he didn't know E. Jean Carroll, called her a "wack job," the verdict was a disgrace and a continuing "witch hunt."
The laughs, applause and cheering by the crowd is a perfect example of where the Republican Party has slumped to. It's not the same party your grandparents and parents supported. It is unable to compromise with the other side of the political aisle for the good of America. It now lacks the principles, character and integrity it once represented and has replaced these values with conspiracy theories, lies and extreme agendas. It proudly accepts the support of racists, white supremacists and authoritarian leaders. Do you support a party that broadcasts its platform through a TV network found guilty of broadcasting lies, unfounded election claims and total support of Trump?
Iowa Republican lawmakers claim to be so "pro life" but refused to pass a law to ban hand-held electronic devices while driving, will result in more crashes and death, put a limit on lawsuits on big rig trucking, which will result in more careless drivers, more speeding, more crashes and fatalities, put a limit on medical malpractice lawsuits, which will result in more medical mistakes, incompetent personnel, and more injuries and deaths. It proves how much they really care about the "sanctity of life." In every case they legislated for "convenience, Big Money/Big Business/Big Trucking, and the insurance companies." The only narrow-minded thing they're concerned about is their tyrannical control over women's wombs. Also, I never could find any anti-abortion religionists who find anything wrong with the murder and manslaughter that comes from more speed, distracted and careless driving. These kind of killers didnt exist when the Bible was written in ancient times.
Every now and then you meet someone who is spectacular — rarely so now that political correctness/cancel culture/transgenderism/CRT crap try dominating our country, our culture.
What are the characteristics of a spectacular human being? One who knows what sex/gender he/she is without fear of intimidation. That’s one.
Another: someone who loves himself/herself (no anonymous, self-defacing, dehumanizing pronouns here).
How about character? The will, the courage to be who one is despite mongrel shaming and whiny virtue signaling — "Oh, I really care about migrants.” No, you don’t. You’re a coward.
Someone who loves America, warts and all, because it unleashes opportunity — be what you want to be, become what you dream, or fail — only to courageously pick yourself up, start over.
Someone who courageously refuses to cave, kneel, to the Marxist-based diversity, equity, and inclusion lie. Not the CedarFalls City Council. They’re now spending $70,000+ annually plus great benefits for a DEI (divide, exclude, intimidate) officer to stop some high school kids from exercising free speech over the internet. But we feel righteous and safer now. Right, council/Mayor Green? Ditto, Waterloo Schools?
The jackals are at the gates of our city and country. Thankfully, we have spectacular Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Hydrogen has long been recognized as a possible alternative to fossil fuels because it has a high energy content and its combustion does not produce any greenhouse gases, just water. However, the difficulty of producing it has kept hydrogen from widespread use. This is changing with at least two major projects.
According to a recent article in the Gulfport, Mississippi, SunHerald newspaper, a facility will be built on 70,000 acres in the Gulfport region to generate electricity from wind and solar for the electrolysis of water to produce green hydrogen. The fuel will then be stored underground in nearby salt caverns until it is transported by pipeline, ship, or other means to where it is needed.
Another project in north Texas was described in a recent issue of Inside Climate News. It is expected to produce 200,000 kilograms of hydrogen per day, enough to satisfy 0.1 percent of U.S. diesel demand. A large wind and solar facility will generate the electricity needed to break water into oxygen and hydrogen.
There are still difficult problems that must be overcome, but hydrogen seems poised to change the energy landscape, especially for uses that are hard to electrify, like airplanes and long-haul trucks.
Theocracy: government by a person or persons claiming divine authority. i.e. Afghanistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Vatican City, to name a few. It seems here in the good old USA. We seem to have a handful of states promoting this type of government. What are they thinking? What happened to separation of church and state? Rendering to Caesar the things that are Caesar's and to God things that are God's?
Unless you have been living on Mars you should realize how destructive this form of government can be to those who are governed by it.
Ask any woman in Afghanistan, Iran etc. You can search the world, and you will find no better democracy than ours.
"The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves"
I was incensed to hear our president, while speaking at a college, say our biggest problem in America is white supremacy. The only ones who would fit that bill are the elites who are mad with money and power. Do people not know the way you destroy a country is to open its borders? Doesn't it seem it is being done on purpose? We have 7 million immigrants in the country illegally we know of, 1.6 million got-aways and 136 terrorists identified. It cost we the people $1.5 billion a year to support them, and that is only the beginning. They are being put in hotels, kicking out people who have booked rooms for weddings and kicking out vets who deserve to be taken care of. Saddest of all our crime is spiraling out of control, fentanyl has killed more than 100,000 (mainly young), sex trafficking and diseases we believe were eradicated. Legal immigration is great, but this is a travesty perpetuated by an out-of-control administration looking for more voters. There are many other important issues needing addressed, corrupt judges, bought-and-paid-for media, politicized DOJ and FBI, but few are willing to listen.
How about looking at some perspectives seen recently?
“How do you tell who is telling the truth? The ones trying to silence other people are the ones lying.” “Some of the most generous people have no money. Some of the wisest people have no education. Some of the kindest people were hurt the most.” “The Democrat Party is the world’s most successful hate group. It attracts poor people who hate rich people, black people who hate white people, gay people who hate straight people, feminists who hate men, and a lot of bratty college kids who hate their parents. However the real secret of the party’s success is that it attracts the support of journalists who hate Republicans and who therefore work tirelessly to convince the rest of us that we should vote for Democrats.” “The strongest men are not found in the gym. They are found on their knees in the presence of God.” “Remember when something goes wrong in the circus, they send in the clowns to distract the audience. Well something has gone wrong with this circus, and the clowns are everywhere.”
Trump and his supporters in attendance exhibited a new low at the New Hampshire town hall telecast by CNN last week. Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation by a New York district judge and jury of his peers, per the requirements of the U.S. Constitution. Trump lied to millions of Americans stating he didn't know E. Jean Carroll, called her a "wack job," the verdict was a disgrace and a continuing "witch hunt."
The laughs, applause and cheering by the crowd is a perfect example of where the Republican Party has slumped to. It's not the same party your grandparents and parents supported. It is unable to compromise with the other side of the political aisle for the good of America. It now lacks the principles, character and integrity it once represented and has replaced these values with conspiracy theories, lies and extreme agendas. It proudly accepts the support of racists, white supremacists and authoritarian leaders. Do you support a party that broadcasts its platform through a TV network found guilty of broadcasting lies, unfounded election claims and total support of Trump?
Iowa Republican lawmakers claim to be so "pro life" but refused to pass a law to ban hand-held electronic devices while driving, will result in more crashes and death, put a limit on lawsuits on big rig trucking, which will result in more careless drivers, more speeding, more crashes and fatalities, put a limit on medical malpractice lawsuits, which will result in more medical mistakes, incompetent personnel, and more injuries and deaths. It proves how much they really care about the "sanctity of life." In every case they legislated for "convenience, Big Money/Big Business/Big Trucking, and the insurance companies." The only narrow-minded thing they're concerned about is their tyrannical control over women's wombs. Also, I never could find any anti-abortion religionists who find anything wrong with the murder and manslaughter that comes from more speed, distracted and careless driving. These kind of killers didnt exist when the Bible was written in ancient times.
Every now and then you meet someone who is spectacular — rarely so now that political correctness/cancel culture/transgenderism/CRT crap try dominating our country, our culture.
What are the characteristics of a spectacular human being? One who knows what sex/gender he/she is without fear of intimidation. That’s one.
Another: someone who loves himself/herself (no anonymous, self-defacing, dehumanizing pronouns here).
How about character? The will, the courage to be who one is despite mongrel shaming and whiny virtue signaling — "Oh, I really care about migrants.” No, you don’t. You’re a coward.
Someone who loves America, warts and all, because it unleashes opportunity — be what you want to be, become what you dream, or fail — only to courageously pick yourself up, start over.
Someone who courageously refuses to cave, kneel, to the Marxist-based diversity, equity, and inclusion lie. Not the CedarFalls City Council. They’re now spending $70,000+ annually plus great benefits for a DEI (divide, exclude, intimidate) officer to stop some high school kids from exercising free speech over the internet. But we feel righteous and safer now. Right, council/Mayor Green? Ditto, Waterloo Schools?
The jackals are at the gates of our city and country. Thankfully, we have spectacular Gov. Kim Reynolds.