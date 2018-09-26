WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools has added another driver’s education option.
The Board of Education on Monday approved a contract with Hawkeye Community College for the service, a month after renewing its agreement with Street Smarts. The district will reimburse Hawkeye at a rate of $395 per student who uses it. Students from low-income families will be able to get fees waived or reduced.
Street Smarts is working with Goulden Rule, another driving school, as part of its contract in order to meet student need due to limited staff. Driver’s education is no longer available to district students during the school day.
In other business, the board:
- Re-elected Shanlee McNally as president and Sue Flynn vice president for another year.
- Honored Highland Elementary School, this year’s winner of the Swartzendruber Award for Academic Excellence. The award, which was announced at the district’s opening day program Aug. 20, indicates the largest percentage gain in standardized test scores for the past year. The school was presented with the traveling trophy.
- Heard a report that the district has received two financial reporting awards for 2016-17. The certificates were received from the Association of School Business Officials International and the Governmental Financial Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
