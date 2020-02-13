Waterloo Schools accept gifts from John Deere PEC

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Board of Education on Monday accepted more than $10,000 in donations from John Deere Product Engineering Center in Waterloo.
Cunningham and Irving elementary schools received care packages that include classroom supplies, clothing items and monetary gifts gathered as part of the “Dollars for Doers” program at John Deere.
“We’ve been working with (Waterloo Schools Superintendent) Jane (Lindaman) on ways to tie our organization to the Waterloo schools and help enable a better Waterloo,” said Lynette Telleen, John Deere PEC operations manager. “It was a tremendous opportunity for our employees.”
John Deere PEC employees welcomed students from Irving and Cunningham to tour part of the facility earlier this year. It was the first onsite opportunity for John Deere employees to volunteer their time to the community.
“The kids that came brought tears to many of folks’ eyes in the room,” Telleen said. “They were such a shining light, and their stories made us all realize how blessed we are to be in the Waterloo community.”
Every hour a Deere employee volunteers qualifies for a $20 donation through the John Deere Foundation. In addition to the donation of supplies, John Deere PEC will donate $20/hour per volunteer that will be paid to Waterloo schools through Power for Good and split between Irving and Cunningham.
More than 90 PEC employees helped with give tours or put together care packages for their volunteer hours, which adds up to nearly $1,800 the company will give to the schools in March.
In other business, the board:
- Proposed a start date of Aug. 24 for all Waterloo Schools next school year.
- Approved new textbooks at a cost of $5,800 for the high school human services department to be used districtwide in child development classes.
- Agreed to a School Budget Review Committee request for modified allowable growth of $393,243.23 for the costs associated with environmental projects funded by 2020-21 cash reserve levies.
