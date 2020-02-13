Waterloo Schools accept gifts from John Deere PEC

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Board of Education on Monday accepted more than $10,000 in donations from John Deere Product Engineering Center in Waterloo.

Cunningham and Irving elementary schools received care packages that include classroom supplies, clothing items and monetary gifts gathered as part of the “Dollars for Doers” program at John Deere.

“We’ve been working with (Waterloo Schools Superintendent) Jane (Lindaman) on ways to tie our organization to the Waterloo schools and help enable a better Waterloo,” said Lynette Telleen, John Deere PEC operations manager. “It was a tremendous opportunity for our employees.”

John Deere PEC employees welcomed students from Irving and Cunningham to tour part of the facility earlier this year. It was the first onsite opportunity for John Deere employees to volunteer their time to the community.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“The kids that came brought tears to many of folks’ eyes in the room,” Telleen said. “They were such a shining light, and their stories made us all realize how blessed we are to be in the Waterloo community.”