WATERLOO — Lou Henry Elementary recently received $12,000 from the Guernsey Foundation to fund their 2019 summer reading program.
Guernsey representatives will be at Lou Henry at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to present the check at the Little Hawk Assembly.
The Summer Slide Prevention program started in 2017 and expanded in 2018. Lou Henry hosts a Scholastic Buy One, Get One Free Book Fair each May. Students in K-5 receive $25 to spend at this book fair, which usually amounts to eight to 10 books to take home. Teachers help students select appropriate books to read independently and books are redistributed to students the last week of school.
Last summer, 88 percent of Lou Henry students in K-5 maintained or improved their reading levels on FAST aReading from spring to fall.
