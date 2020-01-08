WATERLOO — The Healthiest State Initiative has announced the finalists for the 2020 Healthiest State annual awards, and Irving Elementary in Waterloo is one of three finalists in the K-12 school category.
Individuals, communities, K-12 schools, early care providers, out-of-school programs and workplaces will be recognized for their efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of Iowans in their respective sectors at an awards ceremony Feb. 6 at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines.
Each winner will be granted a monetary gift to continue their work focused on improving the health and well-being of their employees, students or citizens.
Irving won the award in 2019.
The Healthiest State Annual Awards are open to the public and tickets are on sale now at IowaHealthiestState.com/Awards.
Tickets are $25 for individuals or $190 for a table of eight. The event will open at 4:15 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres and networking with the awards ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.
