Waterloo school board would expand programs with proposed purchases

WATERLOO — The Board of Education on Monday will consider purchases allowing Waterloo Community Schools to expand a manufacturing program and music courses.
The board meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Manufacturing equipment for the IGNITE program would be purchased for East and West high schools at a cost of $373,910. IGNITE is a foundational skill development program designed to stimulate student interest in manufacturing and industry careers.
Waterloo Schools has offered IGNITE for the past two years at TechWorks but the program is limited to 16 students per session. The proposed purchase would open up the opportunity to participate to more than 200 students per year at each school.
The program exposes students to career options and lets them earn certifications for the manufacturing industry. The purchase would also create an elective course in the trade sector, which is currently not available, according to a board memo.
The purchase would be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding – part of the federal American Rescue Plan.
The board will also consider a $51,229 purchase for curriculum to be used in songwriting and composition classes.
The class began after a grant from the Iowa Music Educators Association and was piloted in the 2020-21 school year. The course was created to introduce beatmaking, mixing and editing to students. A curricular program and computers are included in the purchase.
In other business, the board will:
Recognize Maple Lanes Bowling Center as a new Partner in Education with Fred Becker Elementary School. Get an update from the Waterloo Schools Foundation about the organization surpassing $2 million in donations. Hear a presentation regarding school safety audits.
