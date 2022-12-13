Waterloo school board votes to relax dress code

WATERLOO — In a 5-1 vote, the Board of Education approved a new policy Monday that relaxes the dress code in Waterloo Community Schools. It will take effect Jan. 3, when students return from winter break.

The policy expands the choice of clothing students can now wear; for example, they can choose to wear jeans or sweatpants once the policy takes effect. Elementary school children can still wear their Crocs, but clothing that promotes or displays obscene, inappropriate or offensive material is prohibited. Students are also prohibited from wearing clothes intended as sleepwear or that show their undergarments.

“You look at where we’re going in society, in a lot of industries, a lot of dress code things have loosened over the last several years (and allowed) more variation in the workplace,” Superintendent Jared Smith said at the meeting. “This policy follows that trend we’re seeing in our society.”

School board president Sue Flynn dissented, feeling that the new policy is too lax. She was part of the team that implemented the original dress code and felt it was a good thing for the district, that it “equalized the playing field” for students.

“The new code is relaxed, and it’s not to the point where I could not support any of it, but I do feel some portions of it, I’d like to see (be) more strict,” Flynn said.

The school board will communicate this decision through social media, newsletters, contacting parents and directly telling students of the change.

In other business, the board:

Re-elected Flynn as president and Endya Johnson as vice president, in a 6-0 decision.

Approved specifications for the Sloane Wallace Stadium project, allowing it to seek bids from contractors.

Approved the purchase of three district maintenance vehicles, two Ford F250 pickup trucks and one F350 pickup. They are expected to arrive in 10 to 12 months; however, not all three trucks may come, or it may take longer for them to come because of supply chain issues.

Heard a report from the Waterloo Career Center's Cyber Club about its participation in CyberForce Collegiate Competition last month in St. Charles, Illinois. The group placed first in some of the contests.

Photos: UNI MBB vs. South Florida 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 1.jpg 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 2.jpg 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 3.jpg 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 4.jpg 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 5.jpg 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 6.jpg 121422-spt-uni-usf-men 7.jpg