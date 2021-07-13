Waterloo school board tweaks dress code, giving students more clothing choices this fall

"My thinking is that we should take a look at the whole thing and really rethink what our end goal is, and then go from there," said Mills. She suggested that the proposed changes were beginning to dismantle what the dress code had represented.

"If we're striving for this uniformity and conformity, that's not what we're getting," she explained. "And then with adding cargo pants and hoodies, the big push in 2009 was that those were places that kids were going to carry weapons. ... So if we're adding those back in then, the safety element, we're trusting our students not to make that an issue.

"I'm a little stuck as to why we still have this cumbersome very hard to understand dress code," she said, referencing policies of the other large Iowa school districts that are part of the Urban Education Network. "They literally have, like, a paragraph – one paragraph – that says we expect our students to come dressed in appropriate clothing – no gang insignia, nothing profane, and that's it because they put their trust in their kids and their kids' families."

Others took issue with Mills' characterization of the policy.