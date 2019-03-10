WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday will get its first look at the 2019-20 budget and tax rate.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Board members will be asked to approve publication of the budget estimate, which includes the property tax rate. They will also set a public hearing on the budget for April 8, when the board is expected to give final approval. Waterloo Community Schools’ officials have reviewed the preliminary budget with the board’s finance committee but won’t make it public until Monday’s meeting.
The budget consists of a mix of local property taxes and state aid determined by a formula. A main component of the budget is per-pupil funding, set at $6,880 for next fall. The district’s student enrollment for budget purposes will be 10,776.7.
In other business, the board will:
- Hold a public hearing on the instructional support program and levy, and then consider approving them for another five years. The current levy, a component of the district’s overall property tax rate, will expire at the end of the 2020-21 school year. It is determined annually and can’t exceed 10 percent of regular program district costs.
- Consider approving the low bid of $237,000 from D.W. Zinser for demolition of Longfellow School. The Walford company was the lowest of seven bidders on the project.
- Accept three donations benefiting district schools. Project Lead the Way Inc. and John Deere donated $40,000 — $10,000 per middle school — to expand the career and technical education exploration initiative. Others donations include $20,000 from the R.J. McElroy Trust and $15,000 from the Black Hawk Gaming Association for emergency needs at Lowell Elementary School, where a portion of the roof collapsed recently.
