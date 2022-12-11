Waterloo school board to request bids for Sloane Wallace Stadium Park

The Waterloo Community Schools Board of Education meets on Monday.
Maria Kuiper
Demolition work by Benton's Sand and Gravel continued Wednesday on Sloane Wallace Stadium at 1115 W. Fifth St. in Waterloo. The Cedar Falls company was awarded a nearly $119,000 contract in July by Waterloo Community Schools' Board of Education to raze the 99-year-old stadium. The district facility has slowly fallen into disuse since Waterloo Memorial Stadium opened in 1994 and football games moved there.
WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ plans for a park at the former Sloane Wallace Stadium site will be discussed by the Board of Education Monday.
The board is expected to release bid specifications for the proposed park adjacent to Irving Elementary School, 1115 W. Fifth St. Construction will include building a new playground, plaza and storm utility connections.
A public hearing will also be held on the project, which is expected to cost more than $100,000.
Once the board action is taken, bids will be accepted until Jan. 23. Prospective bidders may obtain or examine the bidding documents at the issuing office at 335 Cedar St., Suite 200.
The 99-year-old stadium was demolished in the summer of 2021. It had been built next to what was then West High School. It was the district’s primary stadium until Waterloo Memorial Stadium opened on Katoski Drive in 1994.
