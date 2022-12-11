 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo school board to request bids for Sloane Wallace Stadium Park

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ plans for a park at the former Sloane Wallace Stadium site will be discussed by the Board of Education Monday.

The board is expected to release bid specifications for the proposed park adjacent to Irving Elementary School, 1115 W. Fifth St. Construction will include building a new playground, plaza and storm utility connections.

A public hearing will also be held on the project, which is expected to cost more than $100,000.

Once the board action is taken, bids will be accepted until Jan. 23. Prospective bidders may obtain or examine the bidding documents at the issuing office at 335 Cedar St., Suite 200.

Lincoln Perk owners thank customers

The 99-year-old stadium was demolished in the summer of 2021. It had been built next to what was then West High School. It was the district’s primary stadium until Waterloo Memorial Stadium opened on Katoski Drive in 1994.

In other business, the board will:

