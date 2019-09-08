WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday will accept a $10,000 donation for Waterloo Community Schools’ German language and advanced manufacturing programs.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Funds are being given by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls D.A.N.K. chapter, the Deutsch Amerikanischer National Kongress, also known as the German American National Congress in English.
In other business, the board will hold a Partners in Education signing ceremony between Kingsley Elementary School and Oakridge Realtors.
