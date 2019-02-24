WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday is expected to formalize adjustments to the current school year calendar due to an excessive number of snow days.
The board meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
As of Friday, students had missed eights days of school. April 22 had been designated as a snow make-up day and will be used as that. In addition, April 5 will now be a school day students rather than a professional development day for staff. Preschool will not attend this day since it’s a Friday.
The remaining five snow days will be added at the end of the year, June 3-7. However, the school year will end earlier for seniors.
March 8, originally scheduled as an optional teacher quality professional development day, will now be a regular professional development day.
In addition, a public hearing will be held on the 2019-20 school calendar and the board is expected to approve it later in the meeting. Aug. 26 will be the first day of classes and June 2, 2020, the last day. Three built-in snow days are included.
Other public hearings will be for renovations of the parking lots for the technology office and the Greenbrier building. The board is expected to approve seeking bids for the project later in the meeting.
In other business, the board will consider a $213,700 bid from Advanced Environmental Testing & Abatement for the Longfellow Elementary School and annex asbestos removal. The Waterloo company was the lowest of three bidders on the project.
The board is also expected to approve the resignation of Darren Hanna, director of elementary education, effective July 1.
