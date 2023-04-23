WATERLOO — Initial discussions about updating Waterloo Community Schools’ director districts will be held Monday by the Board of Education.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

After every census, boards analyze their need to redraw boundaries of the geographical areas individual members represent to ensure a roughly equal number of residents in each. Four members of the Waterloo Schools’ board are elected to represent director districts. The other three board members are elected at-large by all voters.

If the number of people in each director district deviates by more than 10%, the board has until May 15 to adopt a resolution redrawing the boundaries so that population among the districts is “as nearly equal as practicable.”

After the new 2020 census figures, the current boundaries have a deviation of 13.9%, requiring them to be redrawn.

Two rezoning proposals from Mapping Strategies of Des Moines will be discussed at the meeting. The item is for information only and the board will vote to adopt a resolution at its May 8 meeting. The new boundaries will be used for the next school board election in November.

The board will also have a public hearing on the 2023-24 budget, which is expected to be certified and adopted later in the night.

A budget with maximum expenditures of $208.1 million and a property tax rate of $13.36 per $1,000 of taxable value is recommended for approval. That is the same tax rate that the district currently has. Total tax askings would decrease from $38.9 million to $38 million, or about 2.35%.

The total budget would decrease about 7.2% from $224.2 million to $208.1 million.

May 1 is the last day for the district to certify its budget to the county auditor and the Department of Education.

