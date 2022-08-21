Waterloo school board to discuss future of Elk Run preschool

WATERLOO — The future of the former Elk Run Preschool building could soon be decided.

The Waterloo Community Schools’ Board of Education will consider selling the Elk Run Heights building during its 5 p.m. Monday meeting at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

The board’s facility committee has reviewed offers and proposals on the property. It recommends authorizing the superintendent to enter into negotiations to sell the land and building.

At a recent facility committee meeting, the city of Elk Run Heights and Tyson Foods were the main contenders for the property.

The old school building at 316 McCoy Road was being used by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley for summer programming. Once that ended, the building was expected to be empty.

Elk Run Heights’ Mayor Lisa Smock said she wanted the city to acquire the land for housing. Felicia Smith-Nalls, Tyson’s spokeswoman, proposed re-purposing the building into a preschool for employees of the company, which has a meat packing plant three miles away in Waterloo.

A public hearing on the possibility of selling or disposing of the property was held in April. If the board approves negotiations to sell the building, a proposed deal could return to it at a future meeting.

In other business, the board will consider:

Increasing its contract with the Tri-County Child and Family Development Council, Inc. by 3% to $1.06 million. The agency is only able to provide six assistant teachers for its Head Start childhood services – down from 10 last year, which increases the annual per-child rate paid by the district to $6,100. The teachers will be located at either Kittrell or Lowell Elementary.

Purchasing books and materials for middle school band and orchestra, as well as the high school piano lab at a cost of $193,031 plus an annual fee of $14,901.

Approving an agreement between Waterloo Schools and the Jesup Community School District to allow its students to enroll in the Expo Alternative Learning Center.

Appointing Vimarys Caya as the new assistant principal for East High School. She would be replacing Joshua Payton and make a salary of $113,000 a

year.