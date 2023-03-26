WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday will get its first look at Waterloo Community Schools’ 2023-24 budget.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

The district’s chief financial officer will make a presentation on the maximum certified budget during the meeting. This includes the budget expenditure estimate and the property tax levy rate.

The board will also look at a new kindergarten through fifth-grade science curriculum that costs almost $1 million.

Amplify Science blends hands-on investigations, literacy-rich activities and interactive digital tools to empower students to think, read, write and argue like real scientists and engineers, board documents state.

The science committee — made up of a teacher from each school, math coaches, the director of elementary education and the elementary curriculum coordinator – selected the curriculum.

The purchase of $999,514 would include teacher guides, hands-on materials, five books per unit, seven year licenses for teachers and students, seven years of investigation notebooks and onsite professional learning for teachers.

If approved, the curriculum would be implemented in the 2023-24 school year.

New interactive displays and technology could also be approved for purchase Monday.

After installation of Promethean ActivPanels at Central Middle School, the district received mixed feedback from teachers on the technology. The district then held three focus groups consisting of educational services, technology services, teachers, instructional coaches and principals to vote on whether to continue with the ActivPanels or to use Boxlight MimioPro. The group overwhelmingly voted for the Boxlight MimioPro.

Now, five elementary schools with interactive technology that is 13 years old could be outfitted with the Boxlight MimioPros. The displays and carts would cost $488,976 and the installation of the displays would be $112,458 through Communications Engineering Company.

Technology that could be approved for purchase includes 2,545 Chromebooks, 130 Dell laptops, 450 2-in-1 Chromebooks, server equipment from Dell and 1,640 carrying cases for the total price of $1.1 million. These devices would replace computers that have reached the end of their life.

The board will also consider:

A contract for 2023 to 2026 with First Student, Inc. for student transportation services.

The purchase of furniture for the East and West High School media centers from Office Concepts at a total cost of $102,262.

A quote from Pro Track and Tennis, Inc. at a cost of $81,500 to resurface the West High tennis court.

A change order of an additional $255,822 for the Central Middle School remodeling and Waterloo Career Center expansion project.

