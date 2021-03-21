Waterloo school board to discuss 2021-22 budget proposal

WATERLOO — The Board of Education on Monday will get its first look at the 2021-22 budget proposal.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. A face mask and social distancing are required for those attending in person. To speak during the public comment portion, register with Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org or (319) 433-1874 no later than 3 p.m. Monday.

A public hearing will be set at the meeting for April 12, when the board is expected to give final approval to the budget and tax rate. The rate helps to determine property taxes Waterloo Community Schools collects during the fiscal year starting July 1.

No details were available on the budget numbers or estimated tax collections.

In a related matter, the board is expected to approve participating in the state’s 101% budget guarantee, which will allow Waterloo Schools to maintain its spending authority after last fall’s enrollment declined.

In other business, the board will consider approving:

An addendum to a Durham School Services bus contract to increase wages for existing staff and new drivers next fall. Details weren’t available.