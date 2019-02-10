WATERLOO — An internet service contract and the purchase of computer network equipment will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Waterloo Community Schools’ officials are proposing a three-year contract with Aureon to provide 5 gigabits per second of internet service at $2,800 per month and a one-time installation fee of $1,000. Aureon proposed the lowest bid of seven vendors. Other bids ranged from $3,111 to $5,575.
However, the district would file for discounts through the Universal Service Administration’s taxpayer-funded e-rate program. That would reduce the monthly cost by about 90 percent to $280 if it’s approved.
The new contract would replace one of the district’s two agreements for internet service. Currently, it has a 1 gigabit per second contract with Unite Private Networks that will expire at the end of June.
The board will also consider purchases of network and wireless equipment. That includes $211,390 in network switches and related equipment to be placed at various schools from Goldfield Telecom LC, $29,350 in SFP transceivers for fiber optic cable data from IT Outlet and $76,694 in wireless access points at nine schools from Aercor Wireless. Purchases would be conditioned on the district receiving e-rate funding offsetting up to $269,369 of the costs.
In other business, the board will:
- Hold a public hearing on demolition of the former Longfellow school. The board is also expected to approve seeking bids for the project.
- Approve Bev Smith as interim principal of Lincoln Elementary School with an annual salary of $59,876. Smith retired last year as the district’s associate superintendent for human resources. Former principal Edwin Hood resigned last month.
