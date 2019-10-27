WATERLOO — Computers in some elementary schools could be replaced mid-year as Microsoft phases out support for an older operating system.
The Board of Education Monday will consider purchasing 748 devices totaling $233,003. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
“Microsoft has announced the end of support for Windows 7 as of January 14, 2020,” Matt O’Brien, Waterloo Community Schools executive director of technology, wrote in a board memo. “At that time, security updates will no longer be released, meaning it would be a security risk to keep those computers on the district’s network.”
Seven schools are still running the operating system on their older computers, which are near the end of the district’s life cycle for such technology. Devices purchased now would be replace some of those computers this winter with more purchased in the spring for summer replacement — the time of year the change is typically made.
Using pricing secured with last spring’s large technology purchase, the district would buy 121 desktop computers, eight laptops, 23 iPads, 30 Chromeboxes, and 566 Chromebooks. They would be for Cunningham, Highland, Kingsley, Kittrell, Lincoln, Orange and Poyner elementary schools.
In other business, the board will hold a public hearing on the sale of surplus property. It includes office and school furniture and equipment with a value in excess of $5,000. The board will also consider authorizing auctioneer Chad Shepard to sell the items in November during an auction at 4511 E. Washburn Road in Washburn.
