WATERLOO — A state application seeking increased funding related to open enrollment and serving limited English proficient students will come before the Board of Education on Monday.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
If approved, Waterloo Community Schools will submit the application for $811,110 in modified allowable growth funding to the School Budget Review Committee. Approval by the committee would increase the district’s 2018-19 budget authority, which allows for spending more of its existing funds.
It includes a request of $452,486 for 67.9 students who open enrolled out of the district this year but weren’t part of the 2017 certified enrollment count. Waterloo Schools is required to pass state funding for those students onto the districts where they attend.
The other request is $358,625 to continue English learner programming beyond five years for 242 students who are not native speakers. Districts must request additional weighted funding for students who need the services more than five years.
Any increased allowable growth will be funded through the cash reserve levy during 2019-20.
The board will also consider submitting applications to the state committee seeking permission to use special education funding to pay for its prorated share of administrative costs at two Central Rivers Area Education Agency schools in 2019-20. That totals $41,787 at River Hills School in Cedar Falls and $6,230 at Bremwood’s Lied Center in Waverly. The amounts are based on the number of students the district currently has attending the schools.
