WATERLOO -- A second driver's education provider is being considered for Waterloo Community Schools.
The Board of Education Monday is expected to approve a contract with Hawkeye Community College for the service. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Last month, the board approved a one-year contract with Street Smarts to continue providing driver’s education, which is now being offered only after school. Due to limited staff, though, the company is working with Goulden Rule, another driving school, to meet the need.
The addition of Hawkeye provides another option. Students from low-income families will still be able to get fees waived or reduced. The district will reimburse Hawkeye at a rate of $395 per student for the service.
In other business, the board will:
- Hold its annual organizational meeting and elect officers. Board members will nominate candidates for president and vice president and then vote on it.
- Honor Highland Elementary School, this year's winner of the Swartzendruber Award for Academic Excellence. The award, which was announced at the district's opening day program Aug. 20, indicates the largest percentage gain in standardized test scores for the past year. The school will be presented with the traveling trophy.
- Hear a report that the district has received two financial reporting awards for 2016-17. The certificates were received from the Association of School Business Officials International and the Governmental Financial Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
