082216bp-logan-property
Logan Middle School grounds in Waterloo.

 BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — A public hearing will be held Monday as the Board of Education considers selling a portion of the property where Logan Middle School once stood.

The board meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

The property sits at the corner of Logan Avenue and West Louise Street. George Washington Carver Academy, which replaced Logan, is located south of the site at 1505 Logan Ave.

Following the public hearing, the board will consider authorizing Superintendent Jane Lindaman to enter into negotiations on the sale of the property.

This will be the second time Waterloo Community Schools has attempted to sell the land. The board first authorized negotiations two years ago, but that didn’t produce an agreement.

Other business coming before the board includes:

  • Approval of a $845,345 contract with Tri-County Child and Family Development Council for Head Start classrooms in district schools serving 176 preschool children. Tri-County will provide 10 assistant teachers and three full-time family workers to be located in the schools.
  • Approval of a one-year contract with current provider Street Smarts for driver’s education at a cost of $365 per student, an increase from $344 during the past two years. Due to limited staff, the company is working with Goulden Rule to provide the service which will be offered only after school hours for the first time. Some low-income students would pay $219 with the district covering 40 percent of the cost while others would have 100 percent paid for through a fee waiver.
  • Official acceptance of a $1.5 million grant from the R.J. McElroy Trust to offer experiential and service learning opportunities for district students. The gift was announced in May and a coordinator has been hired to lead the program.
  • Recognition of KBBG Radio as a new Partner in Education with Lincoln Elementary School.
Education Reporter

Education reporter for the Courier

