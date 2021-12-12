Waterloo school board to consider requests to boost budget authority

WATERLOO — The Board of Education on Monday will consider asking the state for increased budget authority related to costs for enrollment levels, English language learner instruction and at-risk programming.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo Community Schools will submit the approved requests to the School Budget Review Committee.

A total of $385,199 in modified supplemental spending authority is being requested because the district’s certified enrollment this fall exceeded the previous year’s count. Another $557,497 in modified supplemental authority would help cover per pupil funds being paid to another district for students open enrolling out who weren’t included in last year’s certified enrollment count.

The district is seeking $427,766 in a modified supplemental amount for costs of providing instructional services to English language learners being served beyond the five-year period a higher level of funding is provided to districts. Also, it is submitting a request for $621,798 in modified allowable growth to cover 100% of spending authority for actual English language learner costs during 2020-21.

In addition, $3.86 million in a modified supplemental amount is being sought for funding 11 at-risk programs in the areas of credit recovery, after school, the alternative learning center, and intensive guidance and supports during 2022-23.

In other business, the board will:

Consider authorizing applications to the School Budget Review Committee for 2022-23 special education consortium administrative costs totaling $49,920 for the River Hills School and $11,732 for the Lied Center. Districts that are part of each consortium pay a pro-rated amount of costs based on the number of students they enroll.

Accept two grants from the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. Those include a work-based learning mini-grant of $5,500 and a STEM Best enhancement grant of $10,000.

Install members who were elected Nov. 2, including Endya Johnson, Astor Williams, and Janelle Ewing and choose officers.

