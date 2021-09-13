Waterloo school board to consider purchase of ActivPanels for new Lowell Elementary classrooms

WATERLOO — A proposal to purchase 54 interactive display panels for the new Lowell Elementary School will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

The Promethean ActivPanels plus 53 mobile stands and a height-adjustable stand would be purchased for $210,825 from CDW-G, an Illinois company that has supplied the devices to Waterloo Community Schools in the past.

Lowell teachers have been using non-interactive projectors at a temporary location in Cedar Falls while the school at 1628 Washington St. is being rebuilt. The district has been phasing in the updated technology in classrooms since 2017. Waterloo Schools first used the previous ActivBoard technology in 2008.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 75-inch interactive display panels each cost $3,225. The mobile stands each cost $675 and the adjustable stand costs $900.

Board members will also be asked to approve a change order on last month’s Lowell furniture purchase at an additional cost of $23,436. The Fomcore ottomans originally approved didn’t have the patterned fabric specified in the bid documents. Total furniture purchases from five different companies last month came to $717,559.