WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday will consider bids to upgrade the HVAC system at Hoover Middle School and purchase furniture for the Waterloo Career Center.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
A $582,900 bid from Young Plumbing and Heating, the lowest of four received, is being recommended for Hoover’s heating, ventilating and air conditioning project. Alternates costing $12,300 and $29,800 bid by the Waterloo company are also recommended for a total contract of $625,000. Other base bids, without the alternates, ranged from $656,840 to $845,763.
The furniture bids of $214,966 are split between four bidders. Combined bids total $83,264 from Office Concepts of Waterloo, $50,945 from Kirk Gross of Waterloo, $41,910 from Storey Kenworthy of Cedar Falls, and $38,847 from Premier Furniture and Equipment of Waverly.
Construction is expected to be finished this fall on Waterloo Community Schools’ career center expansion. Career and technical education courses are provided to high school students in the center at the north end of Central Middle School. An initial furniture purchase totaling $270,760 was made in March and April 2018 during the first phase of construction.
