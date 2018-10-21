WATERLOO -- Waterloo Community Schools may partner with an advocacy organization for Burmese refugees to help boost students' academic achievement and provide support for families.
The Board of Education on Monday will consider approving the plan, which has a total annual budget of $95,850 partly funded by the district. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center, or EMBARC, helps refugees from the country also known as Myanmar. According to a board memo, the growing community of Karenni, Chin and Karen refugees from Burma who have resettled in Waterloo totals about 2,500 people. They largely live in the Irving Elementary School attendance area, where some of the students are enrolled.
Last year, Waterloo Schools' officials began having conversations with EMBARC about potential ways to better connect with Burmese families, the memo noted. The group presented the district with information about the Navigator program used in the Des Moines Public Schools. With funding from the district plus several grants, officials recommend implementing the same program here to serve the Burmese population within the Irving Elementary community.
Personnel would include two part-time navigators, a refugee family support coordinator and a program manager. The district's portion of the cost would be $42,750 supplemented by grants from the McElroy Trust, United Way and Guernsey Foundation.
"We will monitor progress along the way and pursue expansion possibilities as deemed appropriate," according to the memo.
In other business, the board is expected to:
- Approve a pay increase for substitute custodial staff from $10 to $12 per hour for the current school year and then increase it again to $14 per hour for the 2020-21 year.
- Approve the 2019-20 high school planning guide/course catalog.
- Approve the resignation of Loren Velasquez as assistant principal at George Washington Carver Academy.
- Hold a Partners in Education signing ceremony for Kittrell Elementary School and Crossroads Community Church.
