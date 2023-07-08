WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is looking toward election season in hopes of renewing a voter-approved levy.
The physical plant and equipment levy, used to maintain and repair buildings, is a 10-year levy set to expire in June 2027 but it can be renewed for an additional 10 years in a special election on Sept. 12.
Apart from fixing buildings, PPEL funds can be used to purchase grounds, construct buildings and to pay debts for construction of school buildings.
The proposed ballot language states the tax would not exceed $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district. The current tax rate is 67 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation. In 2015, the PPEL passed with 81% of voters approving it.
The board could also approve professional learning materials for elementary teachers at a cost of $310,362 for three years.
Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling would provide teachers with literacy and language knowledge. The focus of the program is phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and written language.
Professional learning will be provided by Central Rivers Area Education Agency for no additional cost and the district will provide each teacher with the LETRS materials. The cost of the materials is $798 per teacher.
Training will be provided in three phases from this coming school year until 2026-27.
The board will also consider approving:
- A quote from the district’s insurance committee to participate in the Iowa Association of School Boards Safety Group Plan with a total estimated premium of $2.8 million.
- A change order for the Sloane Wallace Stadium Park project for an additional $9,858 to relocate existing handholes and provide new wiring for the existing parking lot on West Sixth Street and to connect the existing light pole to the new circuit.
- A memorandum of understanding with the Wartburg College Music Therapy Department to provide on-site music therapy.