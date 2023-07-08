The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls Development Committee would like to thank all who supported our annual Night at the Ballpark fundraiser. Because of our generous sponsors, ticket purchases, and donations made at the June 16 game, we raised more than $4,000 for our programs, benefiting many in need in our community.

“This was my first fundraising event with The Salvation Army, and I wasn’t sure what to expect,” said Jake Meyers, advisory board and development committee member. “We had about the best weather we could have hoped for, the Waterloo Bucks played phenomenally, and the crowd was supportive of our cause. I’m already looking forward to next year’s fundraiser.”

Thank you 2023 night at the ballpark sponsors:

Gold Level: People’s Community Health Clinic, The Weekly Connection, and Tyson Prepared Foods.

Silver Level: BankIowa, BerganKDV, Bergen Plumbing, Inc., and Elvir Begic Real Estate.

Bronze Level: Hansen’s Dairy, Home Instead, Julie Facion, Lofty’s Lounge, SERVPRO of Black Hawk County, TJ's Christian Book Store, U. S. Bank, and VGM Group.

Katie Harn, volunteer and community relations coordinator