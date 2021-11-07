 Skip to main content
Waterloo school board to consider joining technical education group

Unfolding Futures Waterloo Schools logo vertical

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools hopes to join a consortium advocating for career and technical education across the state.

The Board of Education Monday will consider approving a memorandum of understanding with four other Iowa school districts to create the Career and Technical Education Advocacy Consortium.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Other districts involved represent large and small school systems in various regions including Sioux City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Woodbine community schools. The consortium would focus on advancing legislative, fiscal and district support for career and technical education statewide. According to board documents, the five districts are seen as state leaders in the field.

The memorandum would be in effect until June 30 with the understanding that if the agreement is successful, officials will seek to extend for the following fiscal year.

In other business, the board will:

  • Hear an update on advanced programs in Waterloo Schools. High school students can choose from more than 90 college course options. Graduates from its three high schools last spring received more than $1.32 million worth of academic scholarships and college transfer credits.
  • Consider casting its vote for Bryan Burton as the Director District 8 representative on the Central Rivers Area Education Agency board. Burton currently holds that board position, which represents the school district. 

