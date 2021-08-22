Waterloo school board to consider furniture purchases for new Lowell Elementary School

WATERLOO — Furniture purchases will be considered Monday by the Board of Education for the new Lowell Elementary School.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Bids totaling $717,559 from five different companies are being recommended by ISG Architects. The Waterloo company designed the school and consulted on the furniture purchases.

Recommendations include bids of $449,289 from Kirk Gross, $98,561 from Office Concepts, $78,033 from Premier Furniture and Equipment, $67,496 from Story Kenworthy and $24,179 from Virco.

Lowell is being built at 1628 Washington St., the site of its predecessor with the same name. It is expected to open in January.

In other business, the board will: