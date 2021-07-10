Waterloo school board to consider demolition contract for Sloane Wallace Stadium

WATERLOO — A proposed contract to demolish Sloane Wallace Stadium is coming before the Board of Education Monday.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
A $118,879 proposal submitted by Benton's Sand and Gravel was the lowest of seven bids on the project. If approved, the Cedar Falls company is expected to complete the work by Aug. 12.
Other bids ranged from $119,498 to $168,000. The project had an estimated price tag of $140,000.
The field at 1115 W. Fifth St. is 99 years old and was built when West High School was located on the property. Now with Irving Elementary School next to the stadium, its demolition will make a larger play area for those students.
Updates will also be considered to the standardized dress code, which is coming to the board for a second and final reading. The changes will loosen the restrictions on what Waterloo Community Schools' students can wear.
The revised policy would allow hooded sweatshirts as long as the hood isn't up in school; multi-colored plaid, striped and checked shirts; Waterloo Schools-branded collarless shirts; shirts with logo sizes up to two inches high; more loose-fitting bottoms; cargo or carpenter bottoms; jeggings; any shade of solid-colored bottoms; and closed-toe Crocs footwear.
A standardized dress code was first passed in 2010 and has gone through several revisions over the years.
In other business, the board will:
- Hold a public hearing on the purchase of new Lowell Elementary School furniture, which is expected to cost more than $100,000. Later in the meeting, the board is expected to approve seeking bids.
- Consider participating in the Iowa Association of School Boards safety group plan for property, casualty, and worker's compensation insurance with a $1.66 million premium quote from EMC for the next year, an 8.1% increase.
- Accept a $3,575 donation to benefit George Washington Carver Academy and West High School from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
- Approve the hiring of Akwi Nji, effective June 17, as director of school and community relations at a salary of $125,000.
- Approve changes of assignment for Ryan Christoffer to coordinator of elementary curriculum with a salary of $86,000; Amy Miehe to Waterloo Career Center assistant principal with a salary of $95,000; Matt O'Brien to director of technology through department restructuring, with salary to be determined.