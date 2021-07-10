Waterloo school board to consider demolition contract for Sloane Wallace Stadium

WATERLOO — A proposed contract to demolish Sloane Wallace Stadium is coming before the Board of Education Monday.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

A $118,879 proposal submitted by Benton's Sand and Gravel was the lowest of seven bids on the project. If approved, the Cedar Falls company is expected to complete the work by Aug. 12.

Other bids ranged from $119,498 to $168,000. The project had an estimated price tag of $140,000.

The field at 1115 W. Fifth St. is 99 years old and was built when West High School was located on the property. Now with Irving Elementary School next to the stadium, its demolition will make a larger play area for those students.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Updates will also be considered to the standardized dress code, which is coming to the board for a second and final reading. The changes will loosen the restrictions on what Waterloo Community Schools' students can wear.