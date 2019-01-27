WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday will consider a change in the Waterloo Career Center’s remodeling that would add $34,418 to the project’s cost.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
A board memo indicates the change order on the $13.16 million project relates to a classroom. If approved, it “will allow us to use this classroom space in multiple ways and with various types of machinery/equipment,” said the memo. “Making the change at this point in the construction process will be less costly than if we needed to make the change in future years.”
The change would bring the contract total to just under $13.2 million. After an earlier change order reduced the project’s cost by $59,000, that still leaves the cost below the original contract cost of $13.22 million.
The career center, located on the north end of Central Middle School, provides career and technical education classes to Waterloo Community Schools’ students in grades nine to 12.
In other business, the board will:
- Approve the resignation of Edwin Hood as principal of Lincoln Elementary School, effective Jan. 17. This was Hood’s first year in the position.
- He came to Waterloo from a job in the Houston school district.
- Accept a $5,000 donation to Lowell Elementary School from Nestle USA in Waverly. The money will be used for student’s health, nutrition and wellness needs.
- Consider a new policy on twice-exceptional programming, which is aimed at students with disabilities who are identified as gifted and talented.
- Set a Feb. 11 public hearing on the demolition of Longfellow Elementary School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.