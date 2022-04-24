Waterloo school board to consider buying its employee health clinic building

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools may buy the building where its employee health clinic is located.

The Board of Education Monday will consider a recommendation to purchase 1709 University Ave. for $192,500. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Currently, the property is owned by Red Dirt LLC, according to a board memo, but the district has an option to buy it.

Waterloo Schools has had the clinic, which is available to employees and their dependents, since August 2020. It is operated in a partnership between UnityPoint Clinic and HealthPartners, the district’s insurance provider, to lower the cost of and provide more timely access to health care.

The district’s lease expires July 31. Officials could also renew the lease during the 90 days prior to its expiration.

In other business, the board will:

Consider extending its busing contract with Durham School Services for one year through July 31, 2023. The board’s facility committee, which reviewed the company’s performance and costs, is recommending the extension. It includes 6.6% more in projected costs for the district related to employee wages, office and shop increases, and general operating expenses.

Consider approving school resource officer agreements for the next two years with the cities of Waterloo and Evansdale. Under the recommendations, the city of Waterloo would continue assigning six police officers within the district for a total cost in 2022-23 of $308,053, an $8,972 increase from the current year, and $323,455 in 2023-24. The city of Evansdale would continue assigning one officer to schools there for a total cost of $35,087 the first year, a $1,022 increase, and $36,841 in the second year.

Hold a public hearing on the sale or disposal of the Elk Run Early Childhood Center, 316 McCoy Road, and the former site of Longfellow School, 233 Edwards St. Later in the meeting, the board is expected to authorize accepting offers through May 16.

