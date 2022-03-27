Waterloo school board to consider bid for new West High gym floor

WATERLOO — West High School is preparing to replace its gym floor this summer.

The Board of Education on Monday will consider approving a $196,527 contract to remove the existing floor and install a new one.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo Community Schools received one bid for the project from H2i Group of Adel. InVision Architecture, which did design work on the project, said in a board memo that the company’s proposed contract amount “is well below the expected costs for the work” — 71% of the budget estimate. The project would be completed by Aug. 1.

Prior to considering the bid, a public hearing will also be held on the project.

In other business, the board will:

Hold a public hearing on the 2022-23 academic year calendar and approve it later in the meeting. As in recent past years, the district would have a rolling start to the new school year with kindergarten and first, second, sixth, and ninth grades beginning Aug. 23 and all other grades beginning Aug. 24. June 1, 2023, would be the last day of school.

Approve an agreement with Denver Community Schools starting in the fall that would allow juniors and seniors to enroll in Waterloo Career Center classes. Denver Schools would be charged tuition of $450 for every student in a semester long course.

