Waterloo school board to consider approving East High parking lot bid

WATERLOO — The public can bring its input to the Board of Education on Monday regarding a project for one of East High School’s parking lots.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

A public hearing will take place at the beginning of the meeting to discuss the transformation of East High’s east parking lot. The project includes asphalt overlay and patching; improvements to the concrete ramp, stairs and sidewalks; lighting upgrades; and a trash enclosure.

A bid for the project is also expected to come before the board during the meeting.

ISG Architects recommends accepting the sole bid from Failor Hurley Construction Inc. of Waterloo for $433,200 plus $120 per square yard for patching. The engineer’s estimate was $345,456 plus $120 per square yard for patching. The architect said in a board memo that the 25% higher estimate is due to material and labor shortages.

Other business coming before the board includes:

The purchase and installation of preschool playground equipment for Poyner Elementary School from Boland Recreation of Marshalltown at a cost of $39,994. According to a board memo, two preschool classrooms will open at the building this fall but there’s no age-appropriate playground equipment – which is a recommendation for such programs. The proposed playground has a climbing tunnel, stump perches, a crawl tube, three slides, a ladder and a small climbing wall. The equipment would be purchased this fall and installed in summer 2023.

A $6,585 change order for the $28 million Central Middle School remodeling and Waterloo Career Center expansion project to add to add insulation to the underside of the bridge connection between the expansion building and the middle school. The project, approved in March 2021 and funded with the district’s portion of the statewide 1% sales tax for schools, is aiming to bring the number of career and technical programs at the center up to 30. Completion is slated for

.

An agreement allowing Union Community School District students to enroll in career center classes. Union Schools will be charged tuition of $450 per semester for each block a student is enrolled.

The $190,594 purchase of more than 400 Chromebook laptop computers for nine elementary schools that didn’t receive devices last year. Money comes from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was awarded in July. Through this, the district can be reimbursed up to $400 per device. Each device costs $435, making the district’s cost $26,994.

Accepting donations of $10,000 and $3,377 for West High School. The Sunshine Charitable Foundation gave $10,000 to benefit students pursuing a higher education. The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, on behalf of the John and Marge Young Family Fund, gave $3,377 to support students and programming.