WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday will consider approving a registered apprenticeship progam agreement to provide training in advanced manufacturing for high school students.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo Community Schools is making the agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor and six local advanced manufacturing companies. Registered apprenticeship programs combine work-based, on-the-job learning with relevant technical education in the classroom, according to a board memo. Participating students, who will take classes at the Waterloo Career Center before starting the apprenticeship, graduate with a high school diploma while earning college credits and national industry credentials.
In other business, the board will:
- Consider approving an agreement with Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community Schools allowing students to enroll in East High School’s Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program. Waterloo Schools will receive per-pupil state funding from the district to fund their students’ attendance.
- Approve creating a dual language instructional coordinator position, which is being filled by Simona Boroianu with a salary of $95,457.
- Accept a $100,000 donation from MidAmerican Energy in support of the career center’s electrical program.
- Hear an update on the district’s advanced programming, including its International Baccalaureate diploma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.