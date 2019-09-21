{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday will consider approving a registered apprenticeship progam agreement to provide training in advanced manufacturing for high school students.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo Community Schools is making the agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor and six local advanced manufacturing companies. Registered apprenticeship programs combine work-based, on-the-job learning with relevant technical education in the classroom, according to a board memo. Participating students, who will take classes at the Waterloo Career Center before starting the apprenticeship, graduate with a high school diploma while earning college credits and national industry credentials.

In other business, the board will:

  • Consider approving an agreement with Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community Schools allowing students to enroll in East High School’s Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program. Waterloo Schools will receive per-pupil state funding from the district to fund their students’ attendance.
  • Approve creating a dual language instructional coordinator position, which is being filled by Simona Boroianu with a salary of $95,457.
  • Accept a $100,000 donation from MidAmerican Energy in support of the career center’s electrical program.
  • Hear an update on the district’s advanced programming, including its International Baccalaureate diploma.
