Waterloo school board to consider adopting math curriculum with $1 million price tag

WATERLOO — A new math curriculum with a $1 million price tag will be considered for adoption Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

“Illustrative Math,” published by Kendall Hunt, is a curriculum for middle school math, algebra 1 and 2, and geometry that is intended to be used over an eight-year period. The cost includes student workbooks, math kits with reusable and single-use items, and teacher guides. A board memo says the curriculum supports current standards and its digital tools will provide up-to-date content so courses stay relevant.

It was originally on the April 25 agenda for approval, but pulled off before the meeting due to board member questions. A board work session scheduled to address concerns and hear from some of the teachers piloting the curriculum was held Thursday, lasting more than two hours.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, the board will have a 4 p.m. work session to get an update on the district’s current literacy curriculum.

In other business at its 5 p.m. meeting, the board will consider:

A two-year school nursing agreement with UnityPoint Health. The first-year contract would be for $2.31 million, a $296,845 increase over the current year. The second year would be $2.43 million.

Average salary increases of 4% for non-bargaining administrative support and administrator groups. As of last year, Waterloo Community Schools had about 50 administrators and 116 administrative support staff.

Personnel appointments, including Jared Smith as the next superintendent and Tom Ulses as the new West High School athletic director, both of which were previously announced. Annual salaries will be $215,000 for Smith and $105,000 for Ulses.

Transferring the $19,377 endowment for the West High Trapshooting Club to the Cedar Valley Shotgunners after the school club reorganized to be an independent regional group.

Accepting a $5,000 donation from CUNA Mutual to support literacy instruction at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence.

