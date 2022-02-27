Waterloo school board to consider a number of technology purchases

WATERLOO — The Board of Education will consider technology purchases Monday to replace computers and ActivBoards that have reached the end of their life cycle.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Officials recommend replacing Promethean ActivBoard interactive displays first installed in Waterloo Community Schools’ classrooms in 2008 with ActivPanels, the next-generation product, in six schools. There would be 231 of the devices, 186 height adjustable stands and 29 mobile stands.

Becker, Kingsley, Kittrell, Orange and Poyner elementary schools – which have the oldest ActivBoards, according to a memo – were chosen for the upgrades. In addition, devices would be purchased for Central Middle School as it temporarily occupies the Waterloo Career Center expansion building.

Total cost for the items, purchased from Illinois-based CDW-G, would be $889,525. Installation by Communications Engineering Company of Hiawatha would cost another $98,362. Seven district schools previously had ActivPanels installed.

Board members will also consider the purchase of 300 staff laptop computers, 1,750 secondary student Chromebooks for sixth- and ninth-graders, 475 Chromebooks for Lou Henry Elementary School and 2,225 management licenses. The technology would be purchased from Dell at a cost of $744,573. In addition, 1,750 notebook computer carrying cases would be purchased from CDW-G at a cost of $29,133.

In other business, the board will:

Approve publishing the 2022-23 budget estimate and tax levy rate and set a public hearing. Specifics will be revealed at the meeting.

Consider a supplemental pay proposal for all staff represented by the Waterloo Educational Support Personnel and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749.

Consider approving elementary music curriculum “GamePlan” and “Purposeful Pathways” along with necessary supporting instruments and materials at a cost of $539,252.

Approve the notice to bidders for the West High School gym floor replacement project.

Accept a $5,800 emergency fund donation for six schools from the R.J. McElroy Trust.

Accept the resignation of Bunger Middle School Principal Larry Martin at the end of the year.

