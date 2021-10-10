Waterloo school board to approve July 1 retirement of superintendent on Monday

WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday is expected to approve the July 1 retirement of Superintendent Jane Lindaman.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Lindaman, in her eighth year leading Waterloo Community Schools, announced her retirement Thursday. The Ackley native came to the district in 2005 as Bunger Middle School principal. She has also served as the district’s director of learning and results and middle school education as well as associate superintendent for educational services.

Previously, she had been principal of Union Middle School in Dysart and started her career in administration as an assistant principal in Estherville. Lindaman has also worked as a teacher in Wichita, Kan., and the Colo-NESCO Community Schools.

In other business, the board will:

Consider approving the 2022-23 high school program of studies. The course catalog includes the addition of CAPS Industries, a new Center for Professional Studies career program that started this fall through Cedar Falls High School. The district has a sharing agreement that allows its students to take CAPS courses in six pathways while Cedar Falls Community Schools’ students can take Waterloo Career Center courses in 18 programs.

Recognize Heartland Vineyard Church as a new addition to the Partners in Education program at Irving Elementary School. Irving has 11 other business and church partners.

