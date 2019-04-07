WATERLOO — A $180 million 2019-20 budget, including 1 percent more in overall tax collections, will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
A public hearing will be held on the proposed budget prior to the board’s expected approval. Part of the $179.61 million budget is $40.12 million in tax askings, an increase of $453,199, or 1.14 percent. The estimated budget, though, is $5.46 million less than officials set it at for the current year.
Residential and commercial property owners in the Waterloo Community School District would see a drop in their tax bills, assuming their assessed values haven’t grown. Based on a $100,000 assessed value, homeowners would pay $808 on the district’s portion of their property tax bill. That would translate to $1,278 for commercial property and $797 for agricultural land.
Those would be reductions of $2 for residential and $33 for commercial property. Agricultural property owners would pay $3 more on $100,000 worth of land.
In other business, the board will consider approving:
- A two-year agreement starting July 1 with the Waterloo Education Association, which represents 833 teachers, counselors and family support workers. It proposes a 4.31 percent total base wage increase in 2019-20 and a 2.86 percent base wage increase in 2020-21.
- Technology purchases that will extend an initiative providing a computer for every student to include all middle and high school grades next fall. That would require the purchase of 3,000 Chromebook laptop and 330 Chromebox desktop computers. Other computers that are part of the district’s regular technology life cycle upgrades include 330 laptops and 128 desktops which, along with the Chromebooks, would be purchased from Dell at a total cost of $1 million. The Chromeboxes and other technology purchases from CDW-G of 3,000 cases, 20 ActivPanels and four mobile stands would have a total cost of $245,663.
