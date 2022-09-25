 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo School Board to accept donation from CUNA Mutual

WATERLOO — The Board of Education is being presented with a donation Monday from CUNA Mutual Group insurance company.

The board meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo Community Schools was awarded a $15,000 donation from CUNA Mutual to support literacy and equity programs at Lincoln Elementary, George Washington Carver Academy and East High School. Each school will receive $5,000.

