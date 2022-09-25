Waterloo School Board to accept donation from CUNA Mutual

WATERLOO — The Board of Education is being presented with a donation Monday from CUNA Mutual Group insurance company.
The board meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Waterloo Community Schools was awarded a $15,000 donation from CUNA Mutual to support literacy and equity programs at Lincoln Elementary, George Washington Carver Academy and East High School. Each school will receive $5,000.
Photos: Sept. 21 Sullivan, Hartogh, Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight
Honor Flight 1
David Will, a Vietnam Army veteran and teacher at Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo, takes a pencil rubbing off the Vietnam Memorial wall of Michael O'Conner's name during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. O'Conner is the only Columbus graduate to have died in Vietnam.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 2
Veterans watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 3
U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Cole, a Waterloo native, greets members of the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 4
Stanley and Scott McCadam of Waterloo take a selfie in front of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on Wednesday during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 5
Frederick Jorgensen looks through the names on the Vietnam War Memorial wall during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 6
Robert Greenlee and Timothy Heckman observe the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on Wednesday during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 7
Veterans observe the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on Wednesday during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 8
Veterans take pictures at the Air Force Memorial on Wednesday during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 9
Veterans and guardians watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 10
The Lincoln Memorial was one of the stops on the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Honor Flight 11
The Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia was one of the stops on the 28th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
