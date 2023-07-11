WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community School District will hold a referendum Sept. 12 on renewal of its physical plant and equipment levy.

The Board of Education approved placing the measure on the ballot Monday for the special election. The renewal would double the current voter-approved PPEL to $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable property valuation.

The levy is used to maintain and repair buildings. It is set to expire in 2027 but can be renewed now for an additional 10 years. If approved, it would expire in 2037. If the renewal is voted down, the PPEL will still be in place until 2027.

Apart from fixing buildings, funds generated by the levy can be used to purchase property, construct buildings and pay debts for construction of schools.

The proposed ballot language states the tax would not exceed $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district. The current tax rate is 67 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation. In 2015, the PPEL passed with 81% of voters approving it. Passage requires approval by more than 50% of voters who cast ballots.

Annually, the board can certify a PPEL that is not voter-approved in an amount up to 33 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. This number is decided every spring when the board approves its tax rates.

Combined with the current voter-approved levy, property owners within the district pay $1 per $1,000 of taxable value. If the board decides to go with the full $1.34, the total tax rate would be $1.67. If any changes are made, they won't go into effect until 2027.

Michael Coughlin, the district’s chief financial officer, said each 33 cents per $1,000 is equal to about $1 million of property taxes. If the board were to have a tax rate of $1.67, that would generate about $5 million in revenue.

Even though many buildings in the district are new, Coughlin pointed out that upkeep will always be an important factor.

“Our oldest new buildings are 20 years old,” he said. “In the next 15 years there will be a lot of issues with maintaining that many buildings.” Waterloo Schools has 19 preschool through 12th-grade buildings.

He said that during the August board meeting, there will be further presentations on what the PPEL has helped with in the past, as well as more explanation for voters.

In other business, the board also unanimously approved:

The purchase of new professional learning materials regarding reading and spelling for K-5 classrooms for a total of $310,362 over three years.

A memorandum of understanding with Wartburg College that allows its students to provide music therapy in the district.

A quote to participate in the Iowa Association of School Board’s Safety Group Plan for property, casualty and worker’s compensation insurance program with a total estimated premium of $2.81 million. According to board documents, that is a 28% increase.