WATERLOO — A portion of the former Logan Middle School property will become the site of a medical office.
The Board of Education on Monday approved selling the 2.5 acre parcel at U.S. Highway 63 and West Louise Street for $250,000. The property is north of George Washington Carver Academy, which replaced Logan when it opened in 2009.
“This is medical doctors who are interested in building a facility here,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the board. Waterloo Community Schools received only one bid for the land after listing it for sale in August.
GBG, a limited liability corporation, proposes an orthopedic clinic on the site. Plans submitted to the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission last week showed a 10,000-square-foot building with a future expansion of up to 10,000 square feet.
“The amount of land that we were willing to part with will not inhibit the curb appeal of Carver,” said Lindaman.
“It does not impede the bus lanes,” added board member Shanlee McNally. The bus lane off of Louise Street is west of the purchased land and leads to the current school.
“We weren’t looking for this, but it’s a really great development on the north side of town,” said Lindaman, of the opportunity to sell the land.
In other business, the board approved submitting a request to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for $1.11 million in modified allowable growth. This increase would boost spending authority to the actual 2017-18 limited English proficient program costs. The district received $1.68 million in state funding to serve students who aren’t native English speakers through that program.
If approved by the state, Waterloo Schools will have the option of funding the increased spending authority through its cash reserve levies during the next fiscal year.
The program “has overspent its budget for many, many years,” said Michael Coughlin, the district’s chief financial officer, due to educational requirement of students in the program. “You need to serve the needs of kids.”
Many English learners remain in the program longer than the five years that the state provides additional funding for such students. Forms the district is submitting to the budget review committee show 1,152 students in the program as of last spring, representing 31 languages or groups of languages.
The largest single group is Spanish speakers with 466 students followed by Bosnian (144), Marshallese (121) and French (112). Karen languages include 102 students and another 55 are Burmese speakers.
