Waterloo school board sells $23 million in bonds for Lowell construction

WATERLOO — The Board of Education on Monday approved the sale of $22.6 million in tax revenue bonds to fund construction of a school replacing Lowell Elementary.

Bonds will be issued with a 15-year payback instead of 10, as was originally planned. Proceeds from Waterloo Community Schools’ 1% sales tax revenues will be used fund the bonds.

Michael Coughlin, the district’s chief financial officer, noted this was a public rather than private sale, where usually a single bank purchases the bonds.

“There are many investors in a public sale, not just one,” he said. “Sometimes a bank will buy the whole bond; this was different.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 1.8% interest rate on the borrowed money will add $6.8 million to the amount repaid for a total of $29.4 million. Robert W. Baird and D.A. Davidson jointly served as the underwriters for the bond issue.

Of the $22.6 million in bonds, Tim Oswald with Piper Sandler & Co. in Des Moines said “the underwriters have sold all but $100,000.” It will be their responsibility to find a buyer for the remaining bonds.

The bonds will be repaid by July 2035 if the district sticks with the schedule laid out in the sale. But the funds could be repaid sooner.