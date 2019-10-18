WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is seeking increased budget authority for English learner and special education programs.
The Board of Education this week approved submitting applications to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for modified allowable growth in the two programs. Special education funding has kept up with expenses during recent years until now. Funding for the English language learner’s program typically falls short of the cost to provide it, so the district annually requests the increased budget authority.
“The program, it actually costs $3.6 million just for the ELL services,” said Michael Coughlin, Waterloo Schools’ chief financial officer, due to the district’s “heavy population of second language pupils.”
A total of 1,306 English learners were served during the 2018-19 school year, nearly 13% of district enrollment, with students speaking 36 languages. The largest group was Spanish-speaking with 553 students, Bosnian with 134, Marshallese with 133, French with 129 and Karen with 112. Another eight languages had 47 to 16 speakers with students in the single-digits for the remaining languages.
Additional per pupil funding from the state to provide the services only totaled $1.22 million. Along with some funding from other sources, the district’s cash and budget authority for the program comes to $2 million. “But we’re still leaving it $1.6 (million) short of the total cost of ELL” expenses last year, noted Coughlin.
The length of time the state provides weighted funding for ELL students is a big part of the issue, explained Superintendent Jane Lindaman. Funding is provided for up to five years while districts are required to serve students in the program until testing shows they are fluent in English.
Students who have mastered a first language when they come into the district “pick up English much faster,” she said. “If they haven’t mastered their first language, it just takes much longer.
“The research shows that it takes seven years on average for a child to become proficient. So, we’re serving them for seven to eight years, but we’re getting funding for five,” said Lindaman.
Once approved at the state level, the modified allowable growth “will get added to our authorized balance (for the budget),” Coughlin told the board members. “It does not guarantee that the board backs it with cash. That’s a decision that you will make in March and April when you decide on the tax rate for the ‘20-’21 school year.”
Special education had a smaller deficit during 2018-19 of $685,364. But the program had a much larger budget of $33.59 million.
“This is bigger than three-fourths of all districts in the state, their main budget,” said Coughlin. “So special education is a major expense.”
The district received $31.45 million in revenues through weighted per pupil state funding plus other sources such as tuition dollars, Medicaid reimbursements and additional state teacher money. The shortfall was reduced due to a $1.45 million carryover from the previous year.
Coughlin noted that “we have about 1,800 kids” in the program, about 17% of overall enrollment last year. “There’s a lot of services and there’s a lot of variance — everything from the Level 1 students to the very severe physically and mentally disabled students.
“If you overspend your budget, you can request the overage in authority,” said Coughlin. “The decision to back it with cash would be part of the budget discussion in March and April.”
Waterloo Schools is also applying for a supplemental aid payment that will be calculated by the Department of Management after all district special education balances have been finalized.
