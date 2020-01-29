Waterloo school board seeks bids for Lowell project

WATERLOO – Lowell Elementary School was the hot topic of discussion at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

A public hearing was held on the upcoming projects: demolition and asbestos removal, and reconstruction of the elementary school at 1628 Washington St.

The board also approved publishing notice for the two construction bids.

In February a portion of the building’s roof collapsed. Structural engineers have determined the building is unsafe to occupy, and repairs to meet building codes would require a near rebuild of the school.

Community member Candace Dix, who lives on nearby Byron Avenue, expressed her dismay at the decision to tear down the school.

“This is a historical piece. If they’re not going to use it for a school, why don’t they renovate it and use it for senior citizen housing?” she said.

Dix also requested school board meeting times be changed so people who work until 5 p.m. are able to attend. Board meetings begin at 5 p.m.