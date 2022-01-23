Waterloo school board seeking additional state preschool funding

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ preschool program is seeking additional state funding after enrollment grew this year following a pandemic-related decline.

The Board of Education Monday will consider submitting a request to the School Budget Review Committee $144,540, which would come through Iowa’s federal relief funds. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars in the state’s Education Stabilization Fund would help to cover costs for a 40-student increase in the district’s voluntary 4-year-old preschool, according to a board memo. The free program, which is serving 463 children this year, annually receives state funds for its operations.

Using ESSER money to provide the funding was approved last year by the Legislature after preschool enrollment decreased when many parents kept their children home because of COVID-19.

In other business the board will:

Consider approving a three-year 5 gigabit per second internet service contract with Mediacom with a monthly cost of $2,250. However, the district will also apply for e-rate assistance from the Universal Service Fund, which could offset 90% of the cost and bring it down to $225 per month. Mediacom is the lowest bidder of three companies vying to replace an expiring service agreement with Aureon.

Consider approving the purchase of $259,487 in network equipment from Goldfield. Telecom, $121,414 in wireless access points from Aercor Wireless, and $53,955 in voicemail system and services from Tri-City Communications. The equipment will be used in the expanded Waterloo Career Center as well as at other district schools. E-rate funding totaling $323,766 will be sought to help fund the purchase of network equipment and access points.

Consider a facility committee request to negotiate with Durham School Services for a one-year. extension of its 2019-2022 district contract.

Accept a $4,050 donation from Nazareth Lutheran Church to benefit musical programs and classroom projects at Highland Elementary School.

