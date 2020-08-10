Waterloo school board retains architect for Central Middle School remodeling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — After extensive remodeling at one end of the Central Middle School building, officials are turning their attention to the other half.

The Board of Education on Monday approved design services with Invision Architects for remodeling the portion of the building housing middle school students. The Waterloo firm will spend the coming months developing proposals for the school space.

“This is an approval of a project asking us to be able to go forward looking at the cost, looking at the feasibility,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman said before the vote.

It essentially includes the south half of the school. The northern portion of the building has been remodeled into the Waterloo Career Center, where career and technical education courses are offered to students from East, West, and Expo high schools plus those from several surrounding districts.

The building, originally Waterloo’s third high school, opened in 1972. Until remodeling started for the career center in 2016, it hadn’t been part of the renovations taking place across Waterloo Community Schools since the 1% sales tax for schools was first approved in 1999. At that point, though, Central was the newest district building still in use.