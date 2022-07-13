Waterloo school board responds after alleged racism at softball game

WATERLOO — After allegations of racist taunts at an East High School softball game, the Board of Education is applauding Waterloo Community Schools’ response to the incident.

During the game in Charles City Thursday, a Trojans shortstop said she heard racist insults coming from the Comets’ bleachers. The player told head coach Chad Adams what she heard, who then consulted with umpires. The fans were kicked out of the complex but continued to yell profanities at the field before leaving.

After leaving, the fans gathered within earshot of the field and continued to yell for the rest of the game.

Waterloo Schools released a statement on Friday evening, saying the district was gathering more information and is an advocate for the students.

But before that statement, board members said they were alerted of the incident Friday morning by the district’s new superintendent, Jared Smith. It was Smith’s first week on the job.

Smith said he was happy with how coaches and officials responded during the game and with how East’s athletic director, Tim Moses, and Waterloo Schools’ director of athletics, Dan Huff, dealt with the situation afterward.

He said “strides have been made” since alleged racist behavior occurred last year at a Dubuque Wahlert-East basketball game.

At that game, Wahlert High School students allegedly yelled the N-word and other derogatory terms. Holy Family Catholic Schools administrators said there is “no credible evidence” Wahlert students acted inappropriately.

Players at East said last week that they believe incidents like this happen at games often and it’s something the students take into account when they travel. Endya Johnson, the board’s vice president, said the issues are something that can’t be controlled.

“If we’re going to help our students, we need to protect them,” Johnson said. “I’m glad the response was what it was and moving forward now, that we have tools and we’re equipped to handle this situation.”

Board member Astor Williams seconded this statement, saying he hates that issues like this happen but they can’t be stopped.

“Going forward, I hope we don’t deal with this but if it does happen again, (I hope) it’s handled similar to how it was handled this time,” Williams said. “It should give the community a bit more ease that something was done and done at that moment. We didn’t have to wait until this board meeting. Something was done directly at that time.”

District officials said they still don’t know who made the alleged taunts, but it appears to be one or two people who were not current students.