WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday will consider submitting two applications to the state’s School Budget Review Committee.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
In one of the applications, Waterloo Community Schools is seeking nearly $1.65 million in modified allowable growth for the limited English proficient services it provides.
The request is based on serving 1,306 students in its program during the 2018-19 school year. According to the district’s application, the students speak 36 different languages. The proposed additional budget authority represents the difference in costs of providing services between last year and 2017-18 plus other funding sources available for the program.
For the other application, the district is seeking allowable growth and supplemental aid for the special education department, which had a funding deficit of $685,364 at the end of the 2018-19 year. The district’s proposed request would wipe out the deficit. The supplemental aid payment will be determined by the state Department of Management after all special education balances have been finalized.
The district served 1,966 students with special education services during the last year.
In other business, the board will:
- Consider approving a $7,314 change order for the Waterloo Career Center renovation and expansion project. The additional cost is for donor sign lighting. It brings the construction contract balance to $13.37 million after previous change orders totaling $145,987.
- Consider approving a pay increase to $11 per hour for substitute para-educator and clerical staff. The increase would be effective Oct. 16.
- Accept donations of $5,000 from Molly Ritter DuBois in support of the West High School girls basketball program and $5,700 from the R.J. McElroy Trust for emergency fund purposes at 10 elementaries, all three high schools and Central Middle School.
